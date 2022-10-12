Unite and advocate for share of the national cake – Alois Kyaakpier Mohl

Mr Alois Kyaakpier Mohl, Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Social Investment Fund (SIF), has called on citizens of Upper West to join hands to fight for their share of the national cake.

He said the region would see more rapid development if all hands came on deck rather than individuals pursuing self-interests.

Mr Mohl made the call in a speech he delivered on the topic “Bridging the Gap Through Youth Employment and Opportunities in the Upper West Region for Development,” at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Chapter of the Upper West Students’ Union at the end of the academic year.

The Day was under theme: “Youth employment, peace and unity: a call to bridging the education and developmental gaps in the Upper West Region.”

Mr Mohl stated that the celebration indicated that the student group was determined to become impactful for the nation to benefit economically and noted that if appropriate investments were made to empower them for either public or private sector engagements, the Region will thrive.

He said, empowerment could help poverty eradication, social integration and inclusion, full employment, and decent work for the citizenry.

According to him, a survey conducted by the department of Economics and Social Affairs of the United Nations Secretariat in 2013 showed that empowering young people by giving them good education, will prepare them to be more confident.

“Empowering people through education and job creation will go a long way to help achieve a sustained economic growth and sustainable development and break the cycle of poverty,” he stated.

Mr Mohl further revealed that, the individual God given gift could be tapped and talent and opportunities used for the common good of all for the world will be a better place to live.

He indicated that a positive youth trajectory resulted in a mature adult who had a positive sense of self, impulse control, and had a set of core competence skills for engaging effectively with the society.

“A World Bank (2006) report on eradicating poverty could not have captured it better when it observed that a negative trajectory does not develop self-esteem and urgency, and concluded that with risky and destructive behaviours, such as crime and violence, self-destructive health habits and disengagement from society, households could suffer poverty and lower economic growth.”

Mr Mohl said, it was about time the youth took up the challenge to become entrepreneurs to be successful, saying the public sector appeared chocked.

With their higher education, their presence in UWE could be a significant change in the world of entrepreneurship, adding that, the apparent lack of youth entrepreneurs in recent times, was because of lack of social capital development.

He agreed with the organizers of the programme that, bridging the development gaps through economic livelihood development will necessarily transform to peace and cohesion in Upper West and urged all to lower political party flags when providing interventions to a brother or a sister, he added.