Unite and let’s develop our communities – Traditional rulers urged

Barimah Okekrebesi II, Chief of Coaltar in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region has called on chiefs to put an end to litigations and come together and initiate development for their communities.

He said, “In oneness lies strength, and it is about time we as chiefs come together and plan development projects for our people and throw litigations and conflicts to the dogs.”

Barimah Okekrebesi made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when the chiefs and queens of Kraboa Coaltar Traditional Area held a get-together and end-of-year review meeting at Coaltar.

He said he had offered a vast land for the construction of a proposed government hospital at Coaltar and other projects like the provision of a market, lorry station, fire service office, teachers’ bungalows, among others.

The Chief said there was an ongoing fencing of the Coaltar Senior High School to save the children from robbery attacks and snake bites and expressed the hope that the project would be completed in due course.

Barimah Okekrebesi appealed for the early completion of work on the 35-kilometre road project in the Ayensuano Constituency to enable farmers to transport their farm produce to marketing centres.

Ohemaa Asiedua II, the Queen of Coaltar advised parents and guardians to support their children with their educational needs for them to concentrate on their studies at home while preventing them from attending social gatherings, which results in teenage pregnancies.