Citizens of Adaklu-Kodzobi in the Adaklu district have been called upon to shed their political coloration and unite for the development of the community.

“Let us do away with the politics of acrimony and hatred and work together for the common good of our community.”

Togbe Dzegblade IV, Chief of the community who made the call, was addressing the community at a fundraising organised at Adaklu-Kodzobi.

Funds raised at the event which was not disclosed would be used to complete the community’s one-storey building information centre.

Togbe Dzegblade appealed to his subjects not to wait on the government for development projects, but rather initiate self-help projects and move from subsistence farming and take it as a business adding “farming is now a lucrative business.”

The Chief urged the youth to eschew vices that would retard their progress and rather be law abiding.

Ms Vivian Atidoh, Secretary of the Town Development Committee said every resident male and female would pay a development levy of GHC 15 and GHC 10 respectively, while non-residents would pay GHC 25 and GHC 15 this year.