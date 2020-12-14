The Reverend Dominic Owusu, Senior Pastor of Calvary Temple Assemblies of God at Bantama in Kumasi, on Sunday urged Ghanaians to be united after the general elections for the growth of the nation.

He also called on all political leaders and party faithful’s to respect the verdict of the Electoral Commission to help maintain the peace in the country.

“The election is over, we have to unite and come together for the growth of our nation”, he told the congregants at Sunday’s service of the church.

The service was dedicated to celebrate God’s goodness towards Ghana and for the peaceful elections throughout the country.

He said Ghana as a nation, had come far and nothing should be done to distort the peace it was enjoying.

He cautioned victors in the elections to be careful not to channel their joy and excitement into teasing their opponents.

Rev. Owusu said such an attitude could generate bitterness and discord in the country and encouraged the people to rather come together to celebrate each other’s successes.

The Reverend Minister advised the youth of Ghana to stay away from all forms of acts that could create violence in their communities and stay safe as the year was coming to an end.

Rev. Owusu also advised Ghanaians to be grateful to God for the peace and stability He had given to the nation.