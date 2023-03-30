Unite for victory in 2024 – Mahama to Effutu NDC

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged Effutu Constituency branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to bury their differences and work towards the victory of the party in the 2024 Parliamentary and Presidential elections.

He stated that the Effutu Constituency Parliamentary Seat belonged to the NDC, but because there was no unity among them, the seat was snatched from the party.

Former President Mahama made the call when he met delegates and stakeholders of the party at Winneba on Tuesday to seek the mandate of the delegates to become the flagbearer of the party for the 2024 Presidential elections.

He gave the assurance that he would work with them to rescue the country from mismanagement of the economy by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) if given the nod.

He said he believed unity behind one person could win the parliamentary seat back for the party in the 2024 election.

“Let us tolerate each and every one’s views since from the top to the down we are all members of the NDC seeking for the party’s victory.

” To be a messenger in the ruling party is better than to be a chairman of the opposition party”, he quoted former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Former President Mahama assured them that he would do everything possible for the branch executives to receive the needed logistics to work with and asked the constituency executives to supervise their activities because elections were won at the polling stations as they knew the voters in their localities.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Mensah Turkson, Effutu Constituency Chairman and other key stakeholders of the party promised to give him 100 per cent votes in the primaries on May 13.

Among personalities who accompanied him were Professor Richard Kofi Asiedu, Central Regional Chairman of the party, former District Chief Executives, Members of Parliament and Regional Chairmen.