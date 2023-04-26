Unite to win the seat back – Mahama urges Wiawso NDC

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has urged the regular members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) members within Sefwi-Wiawso to unite to win the Wiawso parliamentary seat back for the Party.

According to the former President, “if the party is united there is no way the NPP can beat the NDC in Wiawso again.

The former President said this when he addressed delegates and party supporters in the Wiawso constituency on day one of his two-day tour of the Western North Region.

Mr Mahama reiterated his commitment to supporting the branch executives and asked them to police the polls until the NDC was declared winner in the 2024 elections.

The Former President gave the assurance that the next NDC government would support small and medium scale enterprises especially those who were into animal rearing to enable them to earn additional income.

He accused the current administration of failing to fulfill the numerous promises made prior to the 2020 general election and asked Ghanaians to vote for the NDC to make life easier for Ghanaians since according to him, the current administration had collapsed the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Mr Patrick Quainoo, Wiawso constituency chairperson for his part, promised hundred percent votes for the former President and appealed to him to consider the youth of Wiawso in terms of employment in his next government.

Mr Paul Evans Aidoo, former Member of Parliament for Wiawso constituency also accused the NPP government of abandoning all road projects started by the erstwhile Mahama administration and asked residents of the Western North Region to vote for the NDC to come and compete them.

The former President was accompanied by Professor Joshua Alabi, campaign manager, Mr Alfred Mahama, Mr Ade Coker and other party bigwigs.