United Airlines Accelerates Plan to Offer Starlink In-Flight Wi-Fi

United Airlines is fast-tracking its efforts to provide passengers with SpaceX’s Starlink-enabled in-flight Wi-Fi, with the first commercial flights expected to launch this spring.

Initially announced last year, the airline plans to begin testing Starlink on its planes next month, starting with an Embraer E-175, a regional jet with a capacity of up to 88 passengers.

United aims to equip its entire two-cabin regional fleet with Starlink Wi-Fi by the end of 2025. Additionally, the airline expects its first mainline Starlink-enabled plane to be in service before the end of this year. Ultimately, United plans to extend Starlink connectivity to nearly 1,000 planes across its fleet.

Currently, United relies on multiple Wi-Fi providers, including Intelsat, Panasonic, and Viasat, offering varying performance levels across aircraft. While Viasat delivers reliable service on certain planes, Starlink promises to enhance the in-flight experience with download speeds ranging from 40 to 220 Mbps and upload speeds of 8 to 25 Mbps per terminal. This will enable high-demand activities like streaming, gaming, and videoconferencing at cruising altitude.

Starlink Wi-Fi will be offered for free to members of United’s MileagePlus loyalty program, which provides complimentary enrollment. This initiative places United ahead of other major U.S. airlines in adopting SpaceX’s technology, though other carriers such as JSX and Hawaiian Airlines have also expressed plans to integrate Starlink.

Richard Nunn, CEO of United MileagePlus, emphasized the potential for Starlink to transform air travel, offering passengers fast, reliable connectivity in-flight, further enhancing the travel experience.