United Airlines Flight UA613 Makes Emergency Return to Lagos After Harrowing Mid-Air Experience

A United Airlines flight, UA613, traveling from Lagos to Washington, experienced a close call on Thursday night, prompting an emergency return to Lagos after encountering serious problems over the Ivory Coast.

The flight, carrying 245 passengers, eight flight attendants, and three pilots, declared an emergency midway through its journey after a series of alarming incidents in the air.

Initially, the flight was smooth, with passengers enjoying their meal and relaxing after being cleared to remove their seatbelts. However, chaos erupted when, just after crossing over Senegal, turbulence hit unexpectedly. One of the three pilots, who had briefly stepped away from the cockpit, was jolted out of his seat, hitting his head hard on the cabin roof. He briefly lost consciousness, with some passengers reporting blood left on the roof from the impact.

In the wake of this frightening moment, panic spread through the cabin, with passengers shouting religious phrases such as “God of Chosen” and “God of Prophet Ebuka of Zion.” According to one passenger, the aircraft dropped three times in quick succession over 20 minutes, while the pilot struggled to regain control. To make matters worse, the flight’s navigation system failed, adding to the growing fear among those onboard.

Despite these terrifying experiences, the aircraft was able to return safely to Lagos. Upon landing, however, passengers were frustrated by the lack of communication from United Airlines. They were transported to the Ibis Hotel near the airport but left without any updates or information from the airline.

By Friday afternoon, with no response from United Airlines, several passengers decided to visit the airline’s office at the airport. There, they were given options to rebook their flights, with some opting for a flight the following day. Despite the traumatic ordeal, many passengers expressed relief at having returned safely, though they were left to manage their own travel arrangements without proper assistance or communication from the airline.