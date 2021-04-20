United Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California, USA, 22 February 2021. Federal regulators and United Airlines recently announced they will be grounding 24 Boeing 777 aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000 series engines, the same engine used in the United Flight 328, tail number N772UA incident that experienced a right engine failure that scattered parts over a neighborhood in Colorado bound for Honolulu, Hawaii and made an emergency on its return to Denver International Airport. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO
United Airlines on Monday reported a 1.4-billion-dollar loss for the first quarter of the year, as the coronavirus crisis continues to hit air travel.

A year earlier, the Chicago-based airline saw 1.7 billion dollars in losses.

Compared to 2020, revenue fell by 60 per cent to 3.2 billion dollars.

The company held out the prospect of returning to profitability in the course of the year, but the its stock initially fell by 1.5 per cent after trading.

Analysts had not expected such high losses.

