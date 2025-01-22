United Airlines Reports Record Profits and Strong Growth in 2024

United Airlines closed out 2024 with impressive financial results, marking a year of strong growth and strategic execution.

The airline reported full-year pre-tax earnings of $4.2 billion, achieving a pre-tax margin of 7.3%. Adjusted pre-tax earnings stood at $4.6 billion, reflecting a healthy 8.1% margin. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the year reached $9.45, topping the company’s guidance range of $9.00 to $11.00, while adjusted EPS came in at $10.61.

The airline’s growth was driven by its United Next plan, which continues to shape its success. United reported robust demand across its various product lines, with significant increases in premium services, corporate revenue, and even Basic Economy, which saw a year-over-year rise of 20%. The company also posted strong numbers in other revenue streams such as cargo and loyalty programs, which saw respective increases of 30% and 12%. United’s ongoing investments in infrastructure and technology have positioned it well to meet customer demand, helping the airline gain market share and customer preference.

Despite global economic uncertainties, the airline’s performance exceeded expectations, with total operating revenue for the fourth quarter rising by 7.8% to $14.7 billion. Pre-tax earnings for the quarter hit $1.3 billion, with an 8.9% pre-tax margin, while adjusted pre-tax earnings reached $1.4 billion, up from the previous year’s results. The company’s success in driving revenue is noteworthy, as it has consistently increased capacity, with a 6.2% increase in capacity compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, a clear indication of the airline’s confidence in the ongoing recovery of global travel.

Customer satisfaction has also been a focal point for United, and the airline has made several strides in this area. In the fourth quarter, the airline reported a significant increase in the number of passengers giving perfect scores on the customer satisfaction scale. New enhancements such as in-app Spanish translations and digital check-in improvements have driven adoption of its mobile app, which saw higher utilization rates, particularly on the day of travel. United’s commitment to improving the customer experience is further evident in its record number of customers carried in 2024, surpassing 174 million.

Looking ahead to 2025, United has set ambitious goals. The airline plans to continue its global expansion, announcing its largest-ever international schedule, with service to nine new destinations, including Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, and Palermo, Italy, beginning in Summer 2025. In the U.S., United has also committed to enhancing its domestic network, with increased flights to popular ski destinations and expanded capacity for key events like college football playoffs and political conventions.

The airline’s focus on sustainability is another key highlight. United made history by being the first airline to purchase sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at Chicago O’Hare and operated flights with SAF at multiple international airports, reaffirming its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint. In addition, United has been proactive in its community efforts, contributing to disaster relief and supporting charitable organizations.

CEO Scott Kirby emphasized the airline’s success in navigating the post-pandemic landscape, noting that 2024 had been a strong year across the board. He credited United’s resilience and its people for delivering the results. With demand continuing to rise, Kirby expressed confidence that United is on track to achieve double-digit pre-tax margins in 2025.

While the airline’s financial performance is impressive, it also reflects a broader trend in the aviation industry. United has successfully capitalized on the recovery of global travel while expanding its services and enhancing customer experience. However, with rising concerns over geopolitical tensions and potential trade disruptions, United’s ability to adapt to changing conditions will be key to sustaining its success in the coming years.

As United Airlines enters 2025, it remains on a trajectory of growth and innovation, with a solid financial foundation and ambitious plans for the future.