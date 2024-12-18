United Airlines Sets Record in 2024 as Travelers Embrace New Trends in the Sky

United Airlines celebrated a milestone in 2024, carrying a record 175 million passengers, a testament to the growing demand for air travel.

The year was marked by shifting travel habits, from fans chasing Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour to new entertainment preferences and evolving beverage choices, providing a unique glimpse into the evolving in-flight experience.

The biggest travel trend of 2024 was undoubtedly the Eras Tour. United saw a notable 25% increase in flight demand as Swift’s devoted followers flocked to various destinations to attend the concert series. The airline’s preparedness for the surge was especially evident during the summer European dates in Milan and Munich, where demand surged by 40% compared to the previous year.

A curious trend also emerged with passengers, as more travelers spent considerable time focused on the flight map—an activity now dubbed “rawdogging.” On average, passengers dedicated 60 minutes to following the flight path, surpassing the time spent on traditional in-flight entertainment options such as movies, TV shows, or games.

In terms of entertainment, Bluey was the most-watched show onboard, popular among both children and adults. Other fan favorites included Friends, The Office, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and The Big Bang Theory. In the realm of cinema, the year’s biggest box-office showdown, Barbie and Oppenheimer, played out in the skies, with Barbie taking the top spot among United’s passengers.

The ongoing debate between Coca-Cola and Diet Coke was alive and well, with Coca-Cola maintaining its position as the most consumed soda onboard, followed by Diet Coke and Seagram’s Ginger Ale. Meanwhile, Tito’s Handmade Vodka emerged as the favored spirit, while sparkling wine became the most popular wine selection across all cabins.

Savory snacks dominated in-flight preferences, with United’s Summer Harvest Savory Snack Mix being the top choice, followed by the Tapas Snackbox and Pringles. Sweet snacks took a backseat as passengers opted for more savory options during their flights.

United also noticed a shift in how travelers, particularly Millennials, book their flights. Roughly a third of Millennials used United’s website to book their tickets, while another third preferred the United app. Overall, more than 8 million customers booked through the app in 2024, marking a 15% increase compared to the previous year.

Looking ahead to 2025, United is set to expand its horizons with new summer destinations, including Greenland, Mongolia, and Senegal. As the airline continues to adapt to new trends and demands, passengers can expect even more exciting travel experiences in the years to come.