United Airlines has announced plans to expand its global route network with a new, nonstop service between Ghana and the United States.

Starting in late Spring 2021, United will become the only U.S. carrier serving Accra nonstop from Washington, D.C., with three weekly flights. The new service marks United’s return to Ghana which the airline previously served up until 2012.

“We are excited to announce our return to Ghana. This new nonstop service will strengthen our international route network and provide our customers from Ghana with direct access to the United States and the possibility to connect via our Washington Dulles hub to destinations across the Americas,” said Marcel Fuchs, United’s Managing Director International Sales.

“Connecting Accra to the U.S. will open up new opportunities for both business and leisure travellers and help our customers in Ghana reconnect with friends and family around the world.”

The new route is subject to government approval and tickets will be available for purchase on united.com and the United app in the coming weeks.

The United Travel Experience

United’s new service from Accra to Washington Dulles will be operated with Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft. The revolutionary design of the Dreamliner offers customers many features for increased comfort, such as large windows, spacious overhead storage and modern LED lighting to simulate a full day, helping passengers adjust their internal clock on the trans-Atlantic flight. In addition, a lower cabin altitude, cleaner air and smoother ride help customers feel rested on arrival.

United Polaris® business class is a premium travel experience that prioritises relaxation and comfort, featuring restaurant-quality inflight dining, premium amenity kits and full flat-bed seats.

Committed to Ensuring a Safe Journey

United is committed to putting health and safety at the forefront of every customer’s journey, with the goal of delivering an industry-leading standard of cleanliness through its United CleanPlusSM programme.

United has teamed up with Clorox and Cleveland Clinic to redefine cleaning and health safety procedures from check-in to landing and has implemented more than a dozen new policies, protocols and innovations designed with the safety of customers and employees in mind, including:

• Requiring all travellers – including crew members – to wear face coverings.

• Using HEPA filters – in the air and during the entire boarding and deplaning process – to circulate air and remove up to 99.97% of airborne particles.

• Using electrostatic spraying before departure for enhanced cabin sanitation.

• Using ultraviolet lighting technology on pilot flight decks to further disinfect the aircraft interior.

• During check-in, requiring customers to acknowledge they do not have COVID-19 symptoms.

• Offering customers a touchless baggage check-in experience.

• Boarding fewer customers at a time, from the back of the plane to the front, to allow for more social distancing.

