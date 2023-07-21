United Cadres Front to honour Zanetor Rawlings

The Greater Accra regional branch, United Cadres Front (UFC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says it will on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 hold an event at the NDC headquarters in Accra to recognize the contributions of Dr Zanetor Rawlings, daughter of late former President Jerry John Rawlings and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Korley-Klottey constituency, to the activities of the UFC.

A statement signed by Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the UFC, Anthony Ekpedzor and copied to the media said the United Cadres Front had initiated several programs to recognize the contributions of outstanding members and patrons “for which we would appreciate your inputs to achieve our objectives for the 2024 general elections.”

“On this occasion, the Regional Executives will be bestowing on you, the title and role with honors that our Mentor and Founder Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings had with the Cadres, so that you can honorably assume that responsibility and relationship with the Cadres,” the statement said.