United States Commends Ghana’s Presidential Candidates for Signing the Peace Pact Ahead of December Elections

The United States has praised Ghana’s presidential candidates for signing the 4th Presidential Elections Peace Pact, ahead of the country’s general elections on December 7.

In a statement issued by Rolf A. Olson, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., the U.S. commended the candidates for their commitment to maintaining peace and stability throughout the electoral process, stressing that the will of the Ghanaian people must never be undermined by violence.

“The United States commends the presidential candidates for signing the Peace Pact and congratulates the National Peace Council and the Institute of Democratic Governance for their tireless stewardship of this important initiative,” Olson stated.

The Peace Pact aims to ensure peaceful, transparent, and credible elections, reinforcing Ghana’s status as a model of democracy in Africa. The U.S. encouraged all stakeholders to collaborate in upholding these democratic principles.

As the election approaches, the international community remains hopeful that Ghana will continue to set a positive example for democratic governance in the region.