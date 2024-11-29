Friday, November 29, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Headlines

    United States Commends Ghana’s Presidential Candidates for Signing the Peace Pact Ahead of December Elections

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    The United States has praised Ghana’s presidential candidates for signing the 4th Presidential Elections Peace Pact, ahead of the country’s general elections on December 7.

    In a statement issued by Rolf A. Olson, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., the U.S. commended the candidates for their commitment to maintaining peace and stability throughout the electoral process, stressing that the will of the Ghanaian people must never be undermined by violence.

    “The United States commends the presidential candidates for signing the Peace Pact and congratulates the National Peace Council and the Institute of Democratic Governance for their tireless stewardship of this important initiative,” Olson stated.

    The Peace Pact aims to ensure peaceful, transparent, and credible elections, reinforcing Ghana’s status as a model of democracy in Africa. The U.S. encouraged all stakeholders to collaborate in upholding these democratic principles.

    As the election approaches, the international community remains hopeful that Ghana will continue to set a positive example for democratic governance in the region.

    Previous article
    Ghana Police Address Concerns Over Broken Seal on Electoral Materials Bag
    Next article
    John Mahama Explains Voluntary Nature of “24-Hour Economy” Policy
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Ghana’s Presidential Candidates Sign Peace Pact Ahead of December Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Presidential candidates in Ghana’s upcoming general elections have committed...

    Forty Young Women Graduate from MEST Africa’s GROW Digital Marketing Programme

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Forty young women have completed MEST Africa’s GROW Digital...

    NDC’s Kwame Awuah Darko Urges Ghanaians to Hold Party Accountable from Day One if Elected

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Kwame Awuah Darko, a prominent member of the opposition...

    MTN Extends Ralph Mupita’s Contract as Group President and CEO Until 2030

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Telecommunications giant MTN has confirmed the extension of Ralph...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    Ghana’s Presidential Candidates Sign Peace Pact Ahead of December Elections

    Headlines 0
    Presidential candidates in Ghana’s upcoming general elections have committed...

    Forty Young Women Graduate from MEST Africa’s GROW Digital Marketing Programme

    Business 0
    Forty young women have completed MEST Africa’s GROW Digital...

    NDC’s Kwame Awuah Darko Urges Ghanaians to Hold Party Accountable from Day One if Elected

    Politics 0
    Kwame Awuah Darko, a prominent member of the opposition...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE