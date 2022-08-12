United States Believes China ‘Overreacted’ to Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit

The United States believes that China “overreacted” to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan and sees its actions as provocative, Kurt Campbell, coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs in the National Security Council, said on Friday.

“Last week the PRC used the visit of the US Speaker of the House, the visit that is consistent with our One China policy. And it’s not unprecedented as a pretext to launch an intensified pressure campaign against Taiwan and to try to change the status quo, jeopardizing peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the broader region. China has overreacted and its actions continue to be provocative, destabilizing and unprecedented,” Campbell told a briefing.