United States Can Offer Nothing But Its Domination to World – Putin

The United States has nothing to offer to the world but its domination, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, adding that real democracy involves the freedom of each nation and country to choose their own path.

“They have no ideas on how to create positive development, they simply have nothing to offer the world other than the preservation of their domination. I am convinced that the real democracy in a multipolar world first of all implies the possibility of any people – I want to emphasize this – any society, any civilization to choose their own way, their own social and political system,” Putin said during his speech at the Valdai Club in Moscow.

If the United States and the European Union countries have such right, so do the countries of Asia, the Islamic states, the Persian Gulf monarchies, the states of other continents, and, of course, Russia, the president added.

West See Any Alternative Point of View as ‘Subversive Propaganda’

Any alternative point of view is seen by the West as subversive propaganda and a threat to democracy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, adding that Western countries were seeing intrigues of the Kremlin everywhere.

“And now it has started to get absurd when any alternative point of view is declared as subversive propaganda and a threat to democracy. Everything that comes from Russia is ‘Kremlin’s tricks.’ Look at yourself, are we really that almighty?” Putin said during his speech at the Valdai Discussion Club think tank in Moscow.

Traditional Values Unique for Each Nation

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that traditional values were unique for each nation and had to be respected.

“Traditional values are not fixed or universal… They differ from so-called neoliberal values because every society has a unique set of them derived from local traditions, culture and history,” Putin told the Valdai Discussion Club think tank in Moscow.

“That is why traditional values cannot be forced. They should be simply respected,” he added.

The Russian president chided “Western elites” for forcing their system of “neoliberal” values on other countries.

“They can do whatever they want, but they definitely have no right to demand that others follow their lead,” he said.

Putin also said that more and more countries now dared to defy the United States and pursue their own agenda.

“Only a few countries could stand up to America before, which was sensational. Now it is a new normal. Various countries refuse to succumb to Washington’s groundless demands,” he said.

All Rights Should Be Equally Ensured Even When West Becomes ‘Minority’

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the West is losing its superiority and is becoming a minority, but its right to own cultural identity should be “unconditionally” ensured as with everyone else.

“Respect for the differences of peoples and civilizations is in everybody’s interests. It is also in the interests of the West because losing its superiority, it quickly turns into a minority on the global stage, and, certainly, the right of this Western minority to its own cultural identity, I want to stress this, must be ensured. It should be treated with respect, but, I emphasize, equally with the rights of everyone else,” Putin said at a plenary session of the 19th annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.

The president also said that the world is “diverse by nature,” and Western attempts to put everybody under the same roof are “doomed” and “nothing would come of it.”