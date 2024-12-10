United States Congratulates President-Elect John Mahama, Praises Electoral Process and Vice President-Elect Opoku-Agyemang

The United States has extended its congratulations to President-elect John Dramani Mahama following his victory in Ghana’s 2024 presidential election, as announced by the country’s Electoral Commission.

In a statement released on December 10, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised the commission for its efforts in ensuring a peaceful and transparent election process.

The U.S. also highlighted the historic achievement of Vice President-elect Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, who will become Ghana’s first female vice president, marking a significant milestone in the country’s political history.

“We extend further congratulations to Vice President-elect Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on becoming Ghana’s first female vice president,” Blinken’s statement read. The U.S. also acknowledged the graciousness of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who accepted the election results in a spirit of unity and cooperation.

In recognizing the role played by the Electoral Commission, the statement commended the organization’s hundreds of thousands of poll workers, civil society groups, and the country’s security forces for their dedication to facilitating a smooth and secure election.

While expressing praise for the electoral process, the U.S. also acknowledged reports of isolated incidents of violence, including at least four confirmed deaths. Blinken offered condolences to the families of those affected and called for a full investigation into the events, emphasizing the importance of accountability.

The statement reaffirmed the strong and enduring partnership between the United States and Ghana, expressing a commitment to continue collaborating with President-elect Mahama’s administration. “The United States is proud of our enduring partnership and friendship with the people and government of Ghana. We look forward to working closely with President-elect Mahama to carry our historic relationship into the future,” Blinken concluded.

This marks a new chapter in U.S.-Ghana relations as both nations look to strengthen their ties and work together on shared global priorities.