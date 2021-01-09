Some politicians and media in the United States have completely different assessments of the recent violent demonstrations at the U.S. Capitol and the violent, illegal activities of the social unrest in Hong Kong in 2019.

The violent demonstrations in Washington D.C. were condemned by American politicians and the media. However, there was a time when they praised the atrocities committed by the black-clad rioters in Hong Kong, which seriously trampled on the rule of law and carried terrorism in nature. Some even described the scenes in Hong Kong as “a beautiful sight” and glorified the rioters as “heroes of democracy.”

Such reactions revealed their prejudice and hypocrisy on the issue of democracy, and double standards. Their acts only make the world see more clearly the so-called “democratic values” they promote are, in essence, a way to maintain their vested interests through their narratives.

In no civilized society should violence be considered “a beautiful sight.” Lawlessness is not part of democracy, and rioters should be held legally accountable.

Certain U.S. politicians and media think they have the power to define democracy, but now they got bitten back by the facts.

They are eager to resort to sophistry to cover it up. Long-term implementation of double standards not only harms the interests of other countries but also damages the credibility and soft power of the United States.

It ultimately undermines people’s faith in democracy itself. With the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world, people of all countries yawn for peace and security than ever before.

No country can achieve its own long-term development by inciting and taking advantage of chaos in other countries. The best way to keep one’s lead is through constant self-improvement, not by thwarting others’ development.

Certain U.S. politicians who habitually point fingers at other countries’ affairs should abandon their hypocrisy and double standards. They should, instead, turn their attention to their own countries and respond to the voices of their people.

They should focus on the rampant pandemic and their social wounds, alleviate public anxiety with practical actions, and rebuild public trust in their government.

The media also have a special role to play in this regard, as their commitment to the principle of truthfulness and objectivity has a strong bearing on what direction the world is heading in.