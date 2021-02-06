The United States is pleased to “express its strong support” for Nigeria’s former finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to be the next director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO) , the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) announced on Friday.

“Dr. Okonjo-Iweala brings a wealth of knowledge in economics and international diplomacy from her 25 years with the World Bank and two terms as Nigerian Finance Minister. She is widely respected for her effective leadership and has proven experience managing a large international organization with a diverse membership,” the USTR’s Office said in a statement.

“The United States stands ready to engage in the next phase of the WTO process for reaching a consensus decision on the WTO Director General,” the USTR’s Office said, adding the Biden administration looks forward to working with a new WTO chief to find paths forward to “achieve necessary substantive and procedural reform” of the WTO.

The statement came after South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee on earlier Friday withdrew her candidacy for the post of the WTO chief. Yoo was one of the two finalists for the head post of the Geneva-based trade body, together with Okonjo-Iweala.

“The United States respects her decision to withdraw her candidacy from the Director General race to help facilitate a consensus decision at the WTO,” the USTR’s Office said.