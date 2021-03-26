dpa/GNA – The United States has recorded more than 30 million coronavirus infections since the pandemic began.

Data from Johns Hopkins University updated late Wednesday showed the country had passed a new record in coronavirus cases.

No other country has recorded so many cases, and there is likely to be a high number of infections that have not been registered.

The US is also the hardest-hit country worldwide when it comes to the absolute number of deaths from Covid-19, with more than half a million recorded.

The country of some 330 million people is moving to vaccinate the public quickly: more than 46.3 million have been fully vaccinated, while more than 85.4 million have received at least one dose.