Covid

The United States has recorded more than 20,000 infection cases of coronavirus variants as of Thursday, according to the latest data of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The majority of those variants cases, 19,554 cases were caused by the variant known as B.1.1.7, which was originally detected in Britain.

There were 424 cases of a new strain initially discovered in South Africa, called B.1.351, and 434 cases of the P.1 strain first discovered in Brazil. In addition, the B.1.427 and B.1.429 variants, two coronavirus strains first detected in the U.S. state of California, are also being closely monitored by the CDC.

The five coronavirus strains are currently classified by the CDC as “variants of concern,” as evidence shows an increase in their transmissibility, increased hospitalizations or deaths, reduced effectiveness of treatments or vaccines, and diagnostic detection failures.

Even as the country picks up its COVID-19 vaccination pace, the coronavirus variants are spreading rapidly, and experts warn the variants infections could potentially stall the nation’s recovery from the pandemic.

The B.1.1.7 variant is “now the most common lineage circulating in the United States,” said CDC Director Rachelle Walensky on Wednesday.

“Testing remains an important strategy to rapidly identify and isolate infectious individuals, including those with variants of concern,” she said.

Walensky said earlier the B.1.1.7 strain was starting to become the predominant strain in many regions of the United States, accounting for 26 percent of COVID-19 cases circulating across the nation. She urged the public to continue pandemic safety measures, such as washing hands, wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Walensky said the United States must accelerate its vaccination efforts.

About 174 million COVID-19 vaccine shots have been administered by Thursday, while more than 229 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been distributed across the country. On Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden announced that all American adults will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19, moving up his original deadline by nearly two weeks.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleMinistry of Health warns public over fake Nurses admission forms
Next article235 people killed in road accidents during Easter holiday in South Africa
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here