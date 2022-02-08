United States supports Ghana with 565,110 Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

More than half a million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Accra’s Kotoka International Airport on February 6.

The United States has donated 7.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Ghana since September 2021. These vaccines are being used across Ghana to protect Ghanaians from serious illness and to save lives. The Ghana Health Service reported vaccinating nearly three million people in December alone.

Last week, U.S. Ambassador Stephanie S. Sullivan visited a Ghana Health Service clinic to support National COVID-19 Immunization Days, accompanied by Director General of the Ghana Health Service Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye and other Ghana Health Service officials.

She added her voice to the campaign to encourage those eligible to get vaccinated now and commended the community health workers who have been on the front lines to administer vaccines, debunk misinformation, and address vaccine hesitancy.

“We are all in this together. The United States has provided over 7 million vaccine doses to Ghana. I know that Ghana has made an incredible effort at getting the vaccines out to people. We are here to encourage public health workers, here, throughout Ghana and around the world, who have been doing an incredible job…also to assure people that these vaccines are safe and effective.

They will help protect you, your family, and your community,” noted U.S. Ambassador Sullivan while visiting the vaccination clinic in Teshie, Greater Accra, late last week. The group was welcomed to the clinic by the sounds of Ghana COVID Ambassador Celestine Donkor’s new song “Kor Wor Vaccine nù,” encouraging Ghanaians to get vaccinated.

The United States has now shared 7,605,580 COVID-19 vaccine doses with the Ghanaian people. President Biden has committed to donating 1.2 billion doses worldwide.

The U.S. Government has already shared well over 400 million doses, including nearly 119 million to 43 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.