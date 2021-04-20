The US State Department on Monday said it would issue “Level 4: Do Not Travel” advisories for some 80 per cent of countries, as it warned citizens should “reconsider all travel abroad” due to Covid-19 risks.
“As travelers face ongoing risks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of State will begin updating its Travel Advisories this week to better reflect the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) science-based Travel Health Notices that outline current issues affecting travelers’ health,” the State Department said.
The department said the reclassifications do not imply a “reassessment of the current health situation in a given country,” but reflect an adjustment in the advisory system.
The US issued a blanket Level 4 warning on international travel in March as the coronavirus pandemic hit, which it lifted in August as it began to again issue individualized advisories for different parts of the world.
