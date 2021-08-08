United States top medal table for third successive Games

The United States have topped the Olympic medal table for the third successive time after ending the Tokyo Games on Sunday with a best 39 golds, 41 silvers and 33 bronze.

American highlights included veteran Alysson Felix winning gold in the 4×400 metres relay and bronze individually to become their most decorated track athlete of all-time.

In the pool they also had massive successive through freestyle stars Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky, though she was beaten by upcoming Australian Ariarne Titmus in a couple of the shorter races.

China, hosts of the Winter Games in 2022, were second in the table with a 38-32-18 tally while hosts Japan set a national record of 27-14-17.

Britain had its least successful Games since Beijing 2008 but was still the top European nation on 22-21-22 while the Russian team – officially competing as neutrals due to a doping ban – were fifth on 20-28-23.

At the other end of the scale, minnows San Marino could celebrate an astonishing three-medal haul (0-1-2) from a delegation containing only five athletes and Burkino Faso had its first-ever Olympic medallist through triple jumper Hugues Fabrice Zango.