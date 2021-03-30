United Airlines Boeing Dreamliner
dpa-AFX/GNA – United Airlines announced Monday that it is returning to John F Kennedy Airport (JFK), now operating direct service to the airline’s West Coast hubs – Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

United’s operations at JFK’s Terminal 7 will use its Boeing 767-300ER aircraft which features 46 business class all-aisle-access seating, and 22 United Premium Plus seats.

The airline operates the most premium seats between the New York City area and Los Angeles and San Francisco combined. United is currently flying one round-trip flight, five days a week to each West Coast airport, with plans to double the number of flights as demand grows.

The carrier is back at JFK following a five-year hiatus and now offers service from all three major airports in the New York City area.

United’s premium cabin features flat-bed seats on all flights similar to the current Newark-Los Angeles and Newark-San Francisco offerings, providing a consistent and comprehensive NYC-West Coast product.

