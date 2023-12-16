UnitedMasters and Diageo Unveil Strategic Partnership to Support Nigerian Music Industry

global music distribution platform, proudly announces its official launch in the country. Under the visionary leadership of CEO Steve Stoute, UnitedMasters stands as the catalyst for connecting independent African music artists with the global stage, emphasizing artist ownership and autonomy.

More than 1.9 million independent artists use Through UnitedMasters premium music distribution services, innovative technology, and first-of-its-kind artist marketing solutions, Nigerian artists will be able will to upload and distribute their music to international media partners, including Spotify, Facebook, Instagram, Apple Music, YouTube, Snap, and TikTok, as well as critical African services such as Boomplay, Audiomack, Muska, Music in Ayoba, Anghami, Joox, and more. The platform has also helped bolster breakout success for notable musicians including Tobe Nwigwe, Brent Faiyaz, Liana Banks and Nigerian artist/ producer Sarz.

UnitedMasters set out to redefine music distribution, offering tailored plans for artists from the foundational “Debut” with 90% royalty retention to the groundbreaking “Select” tier, enabling unlimited music releases and brand collaborations. To mark the Nigerian launch, UnitedMasters introduced reduced pricing, notably the “Select” tier at NGN 20,000/year, reflecting its commitment to accessible, high-quality music distribution for all independent artists in Nigeria.

Moving beyond traditional distribution methods, UnitedMasters announced expanding its partnership with the NBA to cover NBA Africa. The collaboration involves the league using music from the platform to soundtrack their social content, showcasing new avenues for artists to grow their fan bases.

Moreover, UnitedMasters is bringing meaningful brand partnerships to independent artists in Nigeria. Collaborating with local brands, the company aims to contribute to the prosperity of the Nigerian music industry and economy. One such collaboration is with Coca-Cola, a brand with longstanding success across the globe, including Nigeria, with musical innovations such as its Coke Studio platform. Coca-Cola will be onsite at the launch event, providing Coca-Cola products and enhancing the night’s activations.

In addition, as part of its entry into Nigeria, UnitedMasters will host a “Live from Lagos” concert on December 14 in collaboration with Tequila Don Julio, featuring Don Julio 1942 for VIPs. The lineup includes performances by Tobe Nwigwe & Sarz and Friends. In the coming months, Don Julio and UnitedMasters will unveil a series of programs to spotlight independent Nigerian artists and make strategic investments in the future of Nigerian music.

About UnitedMasters

UnitedMasters is the leading software and services platform for independent artists. Through our unique mix of premium music distribution services, innovative technology, and first-of-its-kind artist marketing solutions, UnitedMasters acts as the operating system that enables artists to own their futures. We fuel the careers of artists like Tobe Nwigwe, Brent Faiyaz and Liana Banks—and unlike traditional record labels, UnitedMasters artists retain full ownership of their careers and the master recording rights to their music. We connect the 1.9M+ independent artists on our platform with global brands like ESPN, Diageo and Pepsi. These connections are powered by our world-class creative talent to propel the commercial success of artists and brands in today’s world.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan’s and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange {DEO).

For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.