Uniting for Hand Hygiene

For the past 14 years, 15th October has been set aside to advocate and increase awareness on the importance of handwashing with soap as a cost-effective way to prevent and control infectious diseases.

In 2003, long before the very first global hand washing day was commemorated, an advert ran on major Ghanaian Television stations as part of a mass communication campaign to promote hand washing with soap. The campaign which aimed to promote hand hygiene at critical times, was adjudged by the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) as the best television advert in 2003. The below lyrics should jog the memory of anyone who ever watched it and bring back to mind the tune and videos that accompanied.

Hohoro wo nsa ni samena (Wash your hands with soap)

na asetena sa na eye (this is the best practice)

Hohoro wo nsa fa samena ye 2x (Wash your hands with soap)

Hohoro wo nsa o 2x (Wash your hands)

Fa samena ye (Use soap)

Saa ne ye (this is right)

It is an advert which is still very relevant today – maybe more than it was almost two decades ago. The World Health Organisation has declared Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) as one of the top 10 public health threats facing humanity. The Lancet reported that 1.27million deaths in 2019 were attributable to AMR with the highest all-age attributable rate of 27.3 deaths per 100,000 in the Western Sub-Saharan Region where Ghana is located. This report, though alarming should not scare us into adopting panic-driven approaches which are not sustainable in the long term. There are different factors that drive AMR with a major one being the lack of clean water and sanitation which are required for the adoption of good hygiene behaviours for infection prevention and control.

Hand hygiene is key to preventing and controlling infections and lack of water, sanitation and hygiene services promotes the spread of microbes providing the opportunity for them to mutate and gain resistance to antibiotics. With Covid-19 came a renewed interest in the adoption of hand washing with soap and other hand hygiene practices such as sanitiser use. Hand hygiene became the key that opened doors to public spaces like hospitals, banks and offices and hand hygiene stands became permanent fixtures at the entrances of these facilities. This was necessary to break the chain of transmission of not just Covid-19, but other infectious diseases.

In the absence of a scare like Covid-19 to get people to wash their hands, what becomes the motivating factor? The fear and panic which accompanied the Covid-19 pandemic motivated people to wash hands and observe hand hygiene has died down as the pandemic seems to be ending. Some people have attributed this to being vaccinated. This only highlights the need for a sustained approach to hygiene behaviour change communication. Hand Hygiene must become an integral part of our everyday lives.

WaterAid Ghana as part of its strategy to ensure everyone everywhere has access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene has integrated hygiene promotion in all its interventions. One area where our focus has been in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene and Infection Prevention and Control (WASH/IPC) in health care facilities. IPC, within the health care context refers to standard measures aimed at preventing and controlling infections and transmission of infections in healthcare settings. Consistent application of these measures yields positive results by reducing harm to both healthcare providers and clients from health care acquired infections (HCAIs).

In 2022 alone, 390 health workers from 162 HCFs have been trained in WASH & IPC under various projects being implemented in the Zebilla, Bongo, Kassena Nankana West, Kassena Nankana Municipal and Builsa North Municipal and District Assemblies of the Upper East Region. However, with limited or non-functional hand hygiene facilities, these health workers cannot fully comply with best practices. These projects are being implemented in areas where WaterAid has within the last 5 years provided access to WASH services including hand washing facilities in HCFs. What we have done, is however a drop in the ocean when compared with the work that remains to be done. A survey of the status of WASH in HCFs in these project areas showed that only 18% had fully functional (with soap and water) HWFs, a disturbing statistic given the increased potential for disease transmission in these settings.

The picture in the education sector is not much different. According to UNICEF, 42% of schools did not have basic hygiene services in 2021. Uniting for global hand hygiene, the theme for this year’s Global Handwashing day means it is the responsibility of everyone everywhere to ensure hand hygiene is effectively practiced. From the school child who must wash his/her hand before meals and after using the toilet to the midwife who must wash her hands before and after delivering a baby. From the mother, just as was depicted in that nostalgic advert who must wash her hands with soap after using the toilet and before cooking, to the ATM user who must sanitise his/her hand after withdrawing money. Before all these people can observe hand hygiene, duty bearers must ensure that there is access to clean water and handwashing facilities.

Uniting for universal hand hygiene in Ghana transcends changing behaviours. It includes ensuring that the supplies and infrastructure needed for sustained practice of hand hygiene are available. Fortunately, Ghana has just developed a hand hygiene for all (HH4A) roadmap. Stakeholders at all levels must collaborate and coordinate their efforts for united action in its implementation towards ensuring everyone everywhere is able to wash their hands when they need to.

By Seyram Ama Asimah, Programmes Officer, WaterAid Ghana