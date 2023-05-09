Uniting for Victory: Bono NPP Chairman Calls to Break the Eight in 2024!

Mr. Kwame Baffoe Abronye, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is calling on party members, supporters, and sympathizers to rally together and avoid voter apathy in order to achieve a historic victory in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Recognizing that some government appointees’ behavior has caused discontent among party Mr. Baffoe Abronye, emphasizes the need to address these concerns. Failing to do so could lead to voter apathy, which would adversely affect the NPP’s chances of securing another term in office.

In their pursuit of breaking the eight-year governance cycle of the fourth republic, Mr. Baffoe Abronye urges all party faithful to unite and steer clear of any factors that could derail their path to victory in 2024. He made this passionate plea during his address at the Bono Regional Youth Conference andTertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) Orientation program, organized by theRegional Youth Wing of the NPP in Sunyani.

The conference witnessed the participation of national, regional, and constituency executives, the youth wing, TESCON members, and dedicated party supporters from across the region. It provided a platform to discuss strategies and foster unity among party members.

Drawing inspiration from the NPP’s victorious campaign in 2016, Mr. Baffoe Abronye encourages party members to embrace the mindset of an opposition party hungry for power. By remaining loyal and committed, he believes they can break the eight-year cycle. He stresses that avoiding self-sabotage is crucial for achieving this goal.

Highlighting the NPP’s performance in the 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections, Mr. Baffoe Abronye notes that while the party faced challenges in the parliamentary race, they emerged victorious in nine out of the twelve constituencies during the presidential election.

Addressing the youth wing and TESCON members directly, Mr. Baffoe Abronye calls upon them to actively support the NPP’s campaign for the 2024 general elections. He emphasizes the significance of breaking the eight-year cycle, underscoring its importance to the NPP fraternity as a whole.

In conclusion, Mr. Baffoe’s appeal to the NPP members, supporters, and sympathizers aims to foster unity and combat voter apathy. By acknowledging internal concerns and collectively working towards a shared vision, the NPP can

increase their chances of securing victory in the 2024 elections.