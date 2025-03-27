Uniting Ghana’s Real Estate Sector: The Case for GREPA as the Umbrella Body for  Policy Advocacy and Industry Standards 

Ghana’s real estate landscape is vibrant, diverse, and rapidly evolving. Yet, the sector continues to face systemic challenges that hamper its full potential.

These include inconsistent policy enforcement, unregulated market practices, limited professional oversight, and the fragmentation of stakeholders across the value chain. In light of these concerns, it is both timely and strategic to consolidate all real estate professionals in Ghana under a single, representative association—the Ghana Real Estate Professionals Association (GREPA).

The Case for Unity: A Shared Voice in Policy and Practice

GREPA, established in 2011, is currently Ghana’s only dedicated professional association for real estate agents and brokers. However, its vision and capacity extend far beyond this demographic. GREPA has positioned itself as a credible platform for advocacy, professional development, and international cooperation. It is a proud member of the U.S.-based National Association of REALTORS® and has introduced global best practices into Ghana’s local market.

To advance meaningful real estate reforms in Ghana, it is critical to unify stakeholders who operate in silos. This includes housing agents, property brokers, facility and property managers, real estate developers, quantity and land surveyors, valuation experts, infrastructure finance professionals, and even legal practitioners in the real estate domain. As Kwadwo Nini Owusu, Head of Enterprise Properties Ltd, puts it: “We are working in pockets of excellence, but without collective standards and enforcement, the industry suffers as a whole.”

GREPA: A Ready and Capable Platform

GREPA has already demonstrated its commitment to raising the bar in professionalism. Through its continuing education programs, code of ethics, and international partnerships, GREPA is shaping a new generation of credible and knowledgeable real estate professionals. Its track record makes it a logical choice to serve as the official umbrella body for all professionals in Ghana’s real estate ecosystem.

Moreover, unifying the sector under GREPA will enable streamlined communication with government bodies, investor groups, and development agencies. It will also facilitate data collection and research, the lack of which remains a major bottleneck to informed policymaking in Ghana’s real estate sector.

Policy Implementation and the Role of REAC

The Real Estate Agency Council (REAC), established under the Real Estate Agency Act, 2020 (Act 1047), is a regulatory body charged with licensing and overseeing real estate agents and brokers. While its mandate is critical, REAC’s work would be significantly enhanced by formal collaboration with GREPA.

As the umbrella body for real estate professionals, GREPA should hold a permanent seat on REAC. This inclusion would allow the voice of industry practitioners to be represented in regulatory decisions. Victoria Osei Sampah, Founder and CEO of GREPA, notes: “We

cannot regulate what we don’t fully understand from the ground up. GREPA brings that practical insight to the policy table.”

Such a partnership would create a feedback loop between regulation and practice, ensuring policies are not only well-crafted but also realistically implementable. This aligns with international best practices where industry associations work hand-in-hand with regulatory bodies to promote trust, compliance, and growth.

A Call to Action

The time is ripe for GREPA to evolve from a niche association into a national umbrella organization that champions the holistic advancement of Ghana’s real estate sector. The benefits of this transformation are manifold:

Unified Standards : Harmonized codes of ethics and conduct for all professionals. • Advocacy Power : A stronger, collective voice on policy issues and reforms. • Professional Development : Consistent training, certification, and mentorship across roles.

Market Transparency : Coordinated data collection and market intelligence. • Global Recognition : Stronger international partnerships and investor confidence.

Bringing all real estate professionals under GREPA’s umbrella and integrating the association into the governance structure of REAC would catalyze a more organized, efficient, and trustworthy real estate market in Ghana. Unity, backed by professionalism and policy synergy, is the foundation on which the future of Ghana’s built environment must be constructed.

About the Author

Mark Tettey Ayumu (LLB, MSc, MBA(c), CA) is a real estate finance and operations professional with a background spanning finance, technology, and law. He is an MBA candidate at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School and a passionate advocate for structured real estate policy and development in Africa. With hands-on experience in commercial real estate, property technology, and regulatory compliance, Mark seeks to bridge the gap between practice and policy, championing industry-wide standards and sustainable housing solutions in Ghana and beyond.