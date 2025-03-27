Uniting Ghana’s Real Estate Sector: The Case for GREPA as the Umbrella Body for  Policy Advocacy and Industry Standards 

Ghana’s real estate landscape is vibrant, diverse, and rapidly evolving. Yet, the sector  continues to face systemic challenges that hamper its full potential.

These include  inconsistent policy enforcement, unregulated market practices, limited professional oversight,  and the fragmentation of stakeholders across the value chain. In light of these concerns, it is  both timely and strategic to consolidate all real estate professionals in Ghana under a single,  representative association—the Ghana Real Estate Professionals Association (GREPA). 

The Case for Unity: A Shared Voice in Policy and Practice 

GREPA, established in 2011, is currently Ghana’s only dedicated professional association for  real estate agents and brokers. However, its vision and capacity extend far beyond this  demographic. GREPA has positioned itself as a credible platform for advocacy, professional  development, and international cooperation. It is a proud member of the U.S.-based National  Association of REALTORS® and has introduced global best practices into Ghana’s local  market. 

To advance meaningful real estate reforms in Ghana, it is critical to unify stakeholders who  operate in silos. This includes housing agents, property brokers, facility and property  managers, real estate developers, quantity and land surveyors, valuation experts,  infrastructure finance professionals, and even legal practitioners in the real estate domain. As  Kwadwo Nini Owusu, Head of Enterprise Properties Ltd, puts it: “We are working in pockets  of excellence, but without collective standards and enforcement, the industry suffers as a  whole.” 

GREPA: A Ready and Capable Platform 

GREPA has already demonstrated its commitment to raising the bar in professionalism.  Through its continuing education programs, code of ethics, and international partnerships,  GREPA is shaping a new generation of credible and knowledgeable real estate professionals.  Its track record makes it a logical choice to serve as the official umbrella body for all  professionals in Ghana’s real estate ecosystem. 

Moreover, unifying the sector under GREPA will enable streamlined communication with  government bodies, investor groups, and development agencies. It will also facilitate data  collection and research, the lack of which remains a major bottleneck to informed  policymaking in Ghana’s real estate sector. 

Policy Implementation and the Role of REAC 

The Real Estate Agency Council (REAC), established under the Real Estate Agency Act,  2020 (Act 1047), is a regulatory body charged with licensing and overseeing real estate  agents and brokers. While its mandate is critical, REAC’s work would be significantly  enhanced by formal collaboration with GREPA. 

As the umbrella body for real estate professionals, GREPA should hold a permanent seat on  REAC. This inclusion would allow the voice of industry practitioners to be represented in  regulatory decisions. Victoria Osei Sampah, Founder and CEO of GREPA, notes: “We 

cannot regulate what we don’t fully understand from the ground up. GREPA brings that  practical insight to the policy table.” 

Such a partnership would create a feedback loop between regulation and practice, ensuring  policies are not only well-crafted but also realistically implementable. This aligns with  international best practices where industry associations work hand-in-hand with regulatory  bodies to promote trust, compliance, and growth. 

A Call to Action 

The time is ripe for GREPA to evolve from a niche association into a national umbrella  organization that champions the holistic advancement of Ghana’s real estate sector. The  benefits of this transformation are manifold: 

  • Unified Standards: Harmonized codes of ethics and conduct for all professionals. Advocacy Power: A stronger, collective voice on policy issues and reforms. Professional Development: Consistent training, certification, and mentorship across  roles. 
  • Market Transparency: Coordinated data collection and market intelligence. Global Recognition: Stronger international partnerships and investor confidence. 

Bringing all real estate professionals under GREPA’s umbrella and integrating the association  into the governance structure of REAC would catalyze a more organized, efficient, and  trustworthy real estate market in Ghana. Unity, backed by professionalism and policy  synergy, is the foundation on which the future of Ghana’s built environment must be  constructed. 

About the Author 

Mark Tettey Ayumu (LLB, MSc, MBA(c), CA) is a real estate finance and operations  professional with a background spanning finance, technology, and law. He is an MBA  candidate at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School and a passionate advocate for  structured real estate policy and development in Africa. With hands-on experience in  commercial real estate, property technology, and regulatory compliance, Mark seeks to  bridge the gap between practice and policy, championing industry-wide standards and  sustainable housing solutions in Ghana and beyond.

