Universal Merchant Bank donates to Teshie orphanage

Universal Merchant Bank (UMB), an indigenous bank, has donated items worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to the Teshie Orphanage in Accra.

The items include bags of rice, gallons of oil, detergents, soaps, and beverages, among others.

Mr Philemon Okyere Danquah, General Manager Corporate Banking at UMB presenting the items, said, “As an indigenous bank, we prioritize giving back to Ghana, it has become part of our culture and our humble gesture today is in line with our actions since 1972.”

He said the youth were the future, and it was important that “we all support efforts to nurture and train our children who no longer have the care of their parents.”

Mr. Okyere Danquah explained that the orphanage was selected because of the great work they were doing to support the children in the home.

He added that UMB would continue to support the good course of the orphanage and further encouraged the managers of the home to remain steadfast in their good work.

Mr Moses Lamptey, a Manager at the Home, speaking on behalf of the founder of the home, Mrs. Janet Parker, explained that the orphanage has produced graduates from both second circle and tertiary institutions in the country.

“We have some children currently in the tertiary institutions, senior and junior high schools, as well as nursery schools while others have also graduated from nursing training schools and other tertiary schools,” he added.

He said that they were building a new dormitory to accommodate more children under their care and appealed to other organisations for support for the home, specifically to complete the dormitory.

The Teshie Home School, instituted by Mrs. Janet Anekey Parker, in consultation with some persons in and around the Teshie Township, has over the years taken care of a few needy children, turning them into responsible citizens.