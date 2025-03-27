Universal Merchant Bank management congratulates Margaret Ansei, CEO of Ghana Enterprises Agency

The Managing Director of Universal Merchant Bank (UMB), Ms. Ivy Boagbe, and the Head of the SME Department, Ms. Charlotte Baidoo, recently paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), Margaret Ansei, to extend their official congratulations on her new role.

During their visit, the UMB delegation reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to providing a reliable banking experience for GEA and pledged continued support for the transformation of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Ghana.

Ms. Ansei, who recently assumed leadership of GEA, has been at the forefront of efforts to empower and strengthen MSMEs across the country. UMB’s visit underscores the crucial role financial institutions play in fostering growth within the sector.

With GEA’s mandate to drive entrepreneurship and business sustainability, the partnership between the agency and UMB is expected to create enhanced financial opportunities and innovative banking solutions tailored to MSMEs.

Margaret Ansei expressed her gratitude for the visit and the bank’s assurance of continued collaboration, emphasizing that strong financial partnerships are essential for achieving GEA’s mission of supporting businesses and driving economic development in Ghana.

About UMB and GEA

Universal Merchant Bank has been a key player in Ghana’s banking industry, particularly in supporting SMEs with tailored financial solutions. The Ghana Enterprises Agency, on the other hand, is dedicated to promoting and developing entrepreneurship, with a focus on small businesses that serve as the backbone of the nation’s economy.

This engagement between UMB and GEA signals a strengthened commitment to MSME growth and financial inclusion in Ghana.