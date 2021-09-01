Universal Studios’ largest theme park opens in Beijing

Universal Studios launched its largest-ever theme park in Beijing on Wednesday with a soft opening for invited guests.

The theme park is to open to the public on September 20.

The Universal Beijing Resort is located in the Tongzhou district around 30 kilometres from the centre of the Chinese capital.

It features two large hotels, 24 stage shows and 37 attractions around popular film themes such as Harry Potter, Transformers, Kung Fu Panda, Jurassic Park, Minions and Waterworld as well as 80 restaurants and 30 shops.

Universal hopes to attract more than ten million visitors a year.

According to media reports, investment is estimated at 50 billion yuan (7.7 billion dollars).

Universal also has amusement parks in Hollywood, Orlando, Singapore and Osaka, Japan.

The opening was postponed for several months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although coronavirus infections have dwindled in China, visitors must wear masks as a precaution, show a health app on their mobile phones identifying them as no infection risk, have their temperature measured and maintain social distancing.