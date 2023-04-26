University Don Declares Intention To Contest NPP Flagbearership Race

A Senior Lecturer at the Department of History Education (DHE) in the Faculty of Social Science Education (FSSE) of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has declared his intention to contest the Flagbearership race of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Eric Sakyi Nketiah officially made this known following the release of the approved timelines for holding presidential primaries of the NPP ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He stated in a Press Release that, “I hereby officially and publicly declare my intention to run in the 2023 NPP Presidential Primaries. In doing so, I pledge to abide by the Rules and Regulations governing the conduct of the Presidential Primaries as well as the Constitution of the Party.”

Eric Sakyi Nketiah who is a member of the New Patriotic Party in the Effutu Constituency in the Central Region said he took the decision to run in the 2023 Presidential Primaries after prayer, reflection, consultation with a number of the grassroots of the Party and careful consideration.

“This was not a decision lightly taken. It was a very difficult decision to take considering all the opportunities that time, life and destiny had presented my way. I am clear in my mind that I am doing this for God and country. I do not intend to make any pretentions about my intended candidacy. This is not a campaign,” he said.

He stated that, “This is simply the declaration of intention with a pledge to abide by the processes the party has put in place for the smooth conduct of the 2023 Presidential Primaries which would see our great party making history by BREAKING THE 8.”

Profile Of Mr. Eric Sakyi Nketiah

Born in Sunyani in the Bono Region of Ghana and raised for the most part in Accra, Ghana, Eric Sakyi Nketiah is a Senior Lecturer at the Department of History Education (DHE) in the Faculty of Social Science Education (FSSE) of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) in Ghana.

He teaches various aspects of History.

His major research interests are in social justice history particularly Women’s History.

He is also engaged in research in a variety of themes in History. He began his academic career in 2004 as a Demonstrator at the Department of History at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in Cape Coast, Ghana. In 2005, he became Senior Research Assistant at UCC upon completion of a Master of Philosophy (MPhil.) degree in History before finally moving to UEW in 2007 as a Lecturer.

For his Bachelor’s degree, he studied English and History at the University of Cape Coast.

He had his high school education at the prestigious St. Peter’s Senior High school, Nkwatia-Kwahu, from 1989-1996 where he did both the Ordinary Level and the Advanced Level examinations in 1994 and 1996 respectively.

At St Peter’s, he had a keen interest in History and Debating among other disciplines.

Eric Sakyi Nketiah was involved in student activism and leadership activities and developed his interest in leadership activism whilst a student.

At the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in Cape Coast in Ghana, for instance, where he belonged to the Casely-Hayford Hall, he was President of the Faculty of Arts Students Association (FASA) in the 2001/2002 academic year.

Earlier, in the 2000/2001 academic year, he had been Chairman of the Publicity Committee of the Local Chapter of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) at the University of Cape Coast. At the local community level, he was President of Sehwi Oseikojokrom Students Union (OKKSU) at Sehwi Oseikojokrom in the Western North Region of Ghana from 1999-2003.

He has served on the governing boards and committees of a few rights institutions and Christian organizations.

These include the Reprographic Rights Organization of Ghana (COPYGHANA) representing non-fiction authors in Ghana, the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI), the biggest Christian laymen’s organization in the world (in his capacity as Field Representative for Central Region, Zone 1 among other offices held at the Chapter level of the FGBMFI such as Assistant Secretary, Secretary, Vice President and President).

He has also served the office of the UEW University Chaplain as a Member of the Chaplaincy Board, the Ghana Fellowship of Evangelical Students (GHAFES) and the Scripture Union (SU).

He has also served on the Governing Council of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), the Academic Board of UEW as well as the Board of the Faculty of Social Science Education (FSSE) in his capacity as the Head of the Department of History Education.

He has been Chairman of the Board of the Department of History Education of the University of Education; a position he held for a couple of years.

Eric Sakyi Nketiah has been President of the Local chapter of the University Teachers Association of Ghana at the University of Education, Winneba (UTAG-UEW), from 2019 to 2022.

Eric Sakyi Nketiah is author of the following books:

BEYOND THE LECTURE HALL: WHAT UNIVERSITY STUDENTS DO NOT HEAR AT LECTURES (2015)

A HISTORY OF WOMEN IN POLITICS IN GHANA, 1957-1992, VOL. 1 (2010); among many other scholarly publications published locally and internationally. He has more than half a dozen yet-to-be published scholarly works.

Eric Sakyi Nketiah has a strong belief in leadership, academic, professional and moral excellence among others.

He is a dedicated, punctual, hardworking and goal-driven educator with a solid commitment to academic growth and the professional development of students.

He believes this is achieved through the educator having to cultivate a culture of reading, researching and writing and publishing so that they can have something to give since a person cannot offer what they do not have.

He believes that the educator must apply good interpersonal and communication skills to foster meaningful relationships with students and staff in order to achieve goals. This is because Eric Sakyi Nketiah views education as the management of excellence and so nothing must be spared in this endeavor to arrive at excellence for students singularly and collectively.

As an academic, Eric Sakyi Nketiah’s professional activities have revolved around the following:

Planning, Designing and Development of Course Syllabus/Outline

Planning, Designing and Implementation of Instruction

Assessment of Learning Outcomes

Academic Advising/Counselling of Students

Supervision of Students’ Research Projects

Analysing Students’ performance for Curriculum/Course Review

Conducting Subject Area Research

Conducting Extra-Curricular Research

Publication of Research Output

Co-ordinating, Organising, Invigilating/Supervising students during Examinations

Accompanying students on Educational Trips

Sitting on Committees at the Department/Faculty/University Level

Providing Leadership in Academic Departments/Faculties

He believes in God and is a practicing Christian.

He is a very active member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Chaplaincy (HSCC) at the North Campus of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) in Ghana where he has served as a member of the HSCC Church Council. He lives in Winneba with his wife, Akosua Serwaa Nketiah and daughters, Abena Antwiwaa Nketiah, Akua Kwartenmaa Nketiah and son Samuel Akwasi Sakyi Nketiah.