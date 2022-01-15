University Lecturer condemns examination irregularities

Mrs Bernice Korkor Gligah, Lecturer in Entrepreneurship and Marketing of the Department of Marketing, Koforidua Technical University has condemned examination irregularities and advised students to consider long term consequences of their actions.

These actions, she said could include examination irregularities and business deals, explaining: “After completion of school you might need people to help you in your businesses and the people that you are influencing would imitate and behave the same way.”

Mrs Gligah who was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Koforidua said as upcoming entrepreneurs they needed to live a valued-driven life to achieve valued-driven business life.

She congratulated the candidates who sailed through successfully on the release of the 2021 Certificates 1 batch of the Technical and Vocational Education Examinations.

The Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training said this week it had released the 2021 Certificate 1 core and elective component, access course, technician, advanced and diploma provisional results.

But the results of 160 candidates were withheld pending investigations due to examination irregularities, according to the commission.

The Lecturer stressed the need for upcoming entrepreneurs to hold high the tenets of values and principles such as honesty, dignity, integrity, respect and justice in all their pursuits.

“These ethical principles imbibe into your value system and would transcend into your business dealing which would then help move you to the next level of doing business,” she noted.