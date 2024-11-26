University Lecturers Defend Free SHS Policy, Urge Continued Investment in Education

A group of university lecturers has expressed strong support for Ghana’s flagship education initiative, Free Senior High School (Free SHS), asserting that the policy is not merely a political strategy but a visionary and transformative investment in the nation’s future. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, 25 November 2024, at the University of Cape Coast, the convenor of the group, Professor Isaac Boadi, who also serves as the Dean of the Faculty of Accounting at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), emphasized that Free SHS was designed to secure the future of the country’s youth.

Professor Boadi, addressing the media on behalf of the group, described Free SHS as an essential tool in achieving sustainable national development. He pointed out that the policy is not about political expediency but about fostering equal access to education for all Ghanaian children, irrespective of their socioeconomic status.

“Free SHS is a forward-thinking policy that empowers future generations,” he said, underscoring that it is about building a nation where every child has the opportunity to access quality education. The policy, he added, is a long-term investment in the country’s human capital, aimed at addressing the skills gap and fostering an educated and empowered population.

The lecturers lauded the government for its bold step in making secondary education accessible to all, regardless of financial background. They highlighted the role of the policy in bridging the educational divide between privileged and underprivileged communities, helping reduce educational inequality and promoting an inclusive education system.

The group also praised Free SHS for contributing significantly to national development. By enhancing human capital, the policy has fostered innovation and economic growth. They noted that it has enabled many families to break free from the cycle of poverty, aligning with the country’s broader development goals.

The lecturers emphasized several key benefits of the policy, particularly its role in ensuring that children from low-income households can access education without financial barriers. This, they explained, promotes social mobility and helps break the cycle of poverty. The policy also prepares students for further education and the labor market, contributing to economic growth and creating a larger talent pool for research and innovation. Additionally, by reducing school dropouts and child labor, Free SHS has helped empower young people, fostering social cohesion and stability.

The lecturers pointed out that Free SHS aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

However, the group called for continued investment to ensure the policy’s quality and accessibility. They commended the government for its commitment to spending 10 billion cedis on the initiative from its inception in 2017 to 2024, urging further increases in budgetary allocations to sustain the program’s success.

The lecturers also praised the government’s efforts in expanding physical infrastructure, including classrooms, dormitories, libraries, and laboratories, to accommodate the growing number of students. They called for ongoing improvements to ensure that no child is left behind.

Furthermore, the group stressed the importance of investing in teacher training and welfare, urging the government to prioritize teacher recruitment, professional development, and improved remuneration to maintain high-quality education. They also recommended the establishment of robust monitoring systems within the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to track the program’s impact, ensure accountability, and address any emerging challenges.

The lecturers called on the government to ensure that the Free SHS policy benefits every Ghanaian child, especially marginalized groups such as girls, children with disabilities, and those in remote areas. They also appealed to all stakeholders—including parents, educators, policymakers, and civil society—to work collaboratively to sustain and improve the policy, highlighting that it is not just a government initiative but a critical investment in the nation’s future.