University Lecturers for Free SHS Express Strong Support for Policy

A group of university lecturers, collectively known as University Lecturers for Free SHS, has reaffirmed their strong backing for the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, emphasizing its importance in fostering a more inclusive, equitable, and progressive society.

The group believes the initiative will have a profound positive impact, not only on the education system but also on the nation as a whole.

In a joint statement, the group underscored, “Together, let us nurture an education system that leaves no child behind and builds a brighter future for all.” They urged the government to continue engaging with teacher unions, prioritize the recruitment and training of both new and existing teachers, and enhance the remuneration of qualified educators to ensure the delivery of high-quality education across the country.

The professors and academics, representing institutions such as the University of Cape Coast (UCC), the University for Development Studies (UDS), and the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), believe the Free SHS program is not only a beacon of hope for millions of children but also a catalyst for national transformation. As they stated, “As university lecturers, we pledge our unwavering support for this initiative and commit to advocating for its protection and improvement.”

At a press conference held at the University of Cape Coast, Professor Isaac Boadi, the Dean of the Accounting and Finance Department at UPSA, called on all stakeholders—including parents, educators, policymakers, and civil society—to work together to sustain and improve the Free SHS policy. He emphasized that the policy is a vital investment in the nation’s future and a means to tackle challenges such as school dropouts, child labor, and societal inequality.

Professor Boadi acknowledged the transformative role of the Free SHS initiative, which was introduced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. He noted that the policy has significantly reduced dropout rates and helped address issues such as child labor and societal disparities. He called on the government to ensure that the policy continues to benefit every Ghanaian child, particularly marginalized groups such as girls, children with disabilities, and those in remote areas.

“We also call on the government to establish robust systems through the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to track the program’s impact, ensure accountability, and address challenges promptly,” Professor Boadi added.

In addition, Professor Boadi commended the government for its ongoing efforts to improve physical infrastructure, including classrooms, dormitories, libraries, and laboratories, to accommodate the increasing number of students. He stressed that continued investment in educational infrastructure is vital to ensuring that no Ghanaian child is left behind.

He also urged the government to maintain adequate funding for the program to sustain its quality and accessibility. “We commend the government’s commitment to spending a total of 10 billion cedis on the Free SHS policy from its inception in 2017 until 2024, and we hope to see further increases in the budgetary allocation moving forward,” he added.

In closing, Professor Boadi praised President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia for their leadership in initiating and sustaining the Free SHS education program, acknowledging the significant strides made in transforming the educational landscape in Ghana.