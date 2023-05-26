University of Botswana bestows honor on president, VP

President Mokgweetsi Masisi and Vice President Slumber Tsogwane of Botswana were bestowed the Walk of Fame honor by the University of Botswana (UB) for their contribution to the development of the South African country.

“It is with great pride that we bestow the UB Walk of Fame on the President and the Vice President respectively, in recognition of their leadership in advancing the country to a knowledge economy,” David Norris, vice chancellor of the University of Botswana, said in a statement released on Monday.

Masisi and Tsogwane, who graduated from the university in 1984 and 1985 respectively, are the first recipients of the award.

Norris said the UB’s mission is to improve the economic and social conditions of Batswana. Enditem