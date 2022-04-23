University of Cape Coast launches Diamond Jubilee celebration

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has launched its 60th anniversary celebration with a pledge to sustain and improve quality academic standards in the country and beyond.

It said 60 years of competitive existence marked the beginning of achieving greater heights, describing it as a ‘period of growth and stabilization’.

Professor Obeng Mireku, UCC’s Governing Council Chairman, said the University had since its establishment contributed immensely to building the human capital base and development of societies.

He said within constraints of resources, it had remained relevant to the needs of their surroundings and would continue to serve in the interest of all as far as education was concerned.

“We are poised to work together to ensure UCC plays a leading role in education around the world and the continent in particular,” he added.

Launching the anniversary, Mr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education challenged the University to strengthen the needs of education at all levels.

He said it was a call for the University to stand in the forefront, leading in the change of education by increasing its assets and not compromising quality.

Students, he noted must be empowered to steer national affairs to meet the standards of the fourth industrial revolution.

“Let’s ensure that our students add value to what is learnt and taught in the four corners of their lecture halls to produce graduates that would meet the requirements of competitive Ghanaian markets and beyond,” he stated.

The Minister said the University as a school of competitive choice, must lead the way in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education as a response to the President’s vision of adding value and extending STEM education at all levels.

Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong , Vice Chancellor of UCC said the University had for the past 60 years, grown to become a tree under which many had sought shade.

Giving a brief history, he said UCC started as a University College in October 1962 as a response to the country’s critical human resource need for highly qualified and disciplined personnel in the education sector.

“Today we have transitioned into a vibrant institution of higher learning making significant thrives both nationally and globally” he added.

Giving a Goodwill message, Madam Harriet Thompson, British High Commissioner to Ghana, congratulated the University for being the number one University in Ghana and in West Africa.

She said their position as the number one University globally for research influence, and number one of the 138 new entrant Universities in the world ranking, was enviable but was not achieved on a silver platter.

“I will find a way to associate myself as an alumnus because I am super proud of these records, UCC is growing from strength to strength and the United Kingdom is proud of Ghana’s education and innovation systems” she added.

The University has put together a Plan of Activities for the successful celebration of the anniversary which commenced in the month of March, and it will be climaxed with a grand durbar in October.