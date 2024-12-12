University of Cape Coast Vice Chancellor Highlights Initiatives to Improve Basic Education and Address Challenges

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong, has outlined a series of initiatives by the College of Education Studies aimed at enhancing the quality of basic education in the Cape Coast Metropolis.

In a recent address, Prof. Boampong highlighted the “Adopt a School Project,” an initiative designed to support and improve teaching standards at selected low-performing schools in the region. “The project was initiated to improve the educational standards of these schools,” he explained.

Prof. Boampong also shared that the College of Education Studies had organized two Continuous Professional Development (CPD) workshops aimed at enhancing the skills of teachers within the Ghana Education Service (GES). These workshops were conducted across seven districts and municipalities in the Central Region.

The Vice Chancellor made these announcements during the graduation ceremony of 1,759 students from the Institute of Education, who completed a three-semester, sandwich-mode programme in the 2023/2024 academic year. He also revealed that the Institute, in partnership with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning and the Trade Unions Congress, was running special programmes for non-professional teachers in private schools. These programmes are part of the Ghana CARES ‘Obaatanpa’ initiative and include a Certificate in Education, a one-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed), and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE).

Prof. Boampong emphasized the Institute’s continuous efforts to strengthen the capacity of Colleges of Education through various workshops, seminars, and training programmes. These initiatives are aimed at improving governance, administration, student services, campus security, academic research, and the functioning of the committee system.

Despite the progress, Prof. Boampong expressed concern over the growing shortage of residential facilities for the increasing number of students applying to study at UCC. He acknowledged that this accommodation challenge poses a significant threat to student safety and security. “Despite our efforts and commitment to collaborate with investors to address the accommodation problems, our attempts have been unsuccessful,” he lamented, calling for urgent attention to this critical issue.