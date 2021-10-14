University of Cape Town, Sasol partner to convert carbon dioxide, hydrogen into green fuels

The University of Cape Town (UCT)’s Catalyst Institute and South Africa’s integrated energy and chemical company Sasol have made advancement in generating green chemicals and jet fuels by carbon dioxide and hydrogen with cost-effectively produced iron catalyst, UCT’s official student-run newspaper reported Wednesday.

The products made by the innovation, which applies carbon dioxide hydrogenation technology, reduce the carbon footprint and they can be repurposed, according to the Varsity newspaper, which said this marks a positive way forward in curbing the adverse effects of climate change.

UCT significantly contributed its in-situ characterization capabilities, a range of experiments that applies a stimulus to a sample then observes the reactions, and modelling in its partnership with Sasol, as well as provides extensive and valuable knowledge of carbon dioxide conversion from recent research projects, read the newspaper.

The International Disaster Database of the Center for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters recorded 90 noticeable weather-related disasters in South Africa since the early 1980s, which caused 95 billion South African rands (6.4 billion U.S. dollars) in associated economic losses and directly affected around 22 million South Africans.

South African cabinet in September approved the revised Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), the Climate Bill and the country’s negotiating position for UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).

In the revised NDC, South Africa has also brought forward the year from 2035 to 2025 when emissions are due to decline. The country’s target range for 2025 was updated from its original value of 398-614 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent to a range of 398-510 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, the country’s mitigation target range for 2030 was updated from 398-614 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent to a range of 350-420 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. Enditem