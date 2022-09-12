University of Energy and Natural Resources organises quiz competition

The School of Sciences of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) emerged winners of the University`s maiden Inter-School quiz competition with 155 accumulated points, taking away a plaque and certificate.

As part of its 10th anniversary celebration, the University organised the competition which was participated by the seven undergraduate Schools.

They included the School of Geo-Sciences comprising Engineering, Energy and Natural Resources, the School of Sciences – Energy and Agriculture Technology as well as the School of Arts and Social Sciences.

The competition was centred on general knowledge and local sports, with the School of Energy taking the second position with 122 accumulated points, followed by the School of Engineering with 107 points.

Addressing lecturers and students on behalf of Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor John Kofi Mensah Kuwornu, the Pro-VC explained the competition was to foster unity among the schools and inspired the students to read widely.

He congratulated the participating students and expressed the hope that the competition would be sustained and organised on a semester basis.

Dr. David Adu-Poku, the Chairman of the Quiz Organizing Committee later told the Ghana News Agency the competition was to also remind students and teachers of the mandate of the University.