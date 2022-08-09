University of Energy, Natural Resources holds Five-day climate course

The University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) is holding a five-day training course on Climate Change and Economic Resilience (CCER) at the main campus in Sunyani.

The University’s Centre for Climate Change and Gender Studies (3CGS) with support from Action Aid Ghana, a non-governmental organisation and the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) is organising the course.

It would expose participants, including students and climate experts to climate change and science, mitigation measures, climate action, adaptation, negotiation and other resilient procedures.

Addressing the opening session, Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako, the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University, commended the 3CGS, and asked other Departments of the University to learn and conduct short courses to push the growth and development of the University.

He indicated increase in temperatures in Bono Region was seriously affecting food productivity in the enclave, saying unpredicted weather patterns and erratic rain had slowed down food production.

Prof. Asare-Bediako said the devastating effects of climate change on food productivity and human existence was enormous, hence the need for everybody to support, and contribute to mitigate its impact in the country.

Prof. Berchie Asiedu, the Head of the 3CGS, thanked AAG and the GWCL for their continuous support, saying AAG had supported the Centre to establish climate clubs to sensitize Senior High School students on climate change and resilience.

Mr Benjamin Osei, the Business Manager, Prudential Bank, Sunyani, noted that about 45 per cent of the national economy depended on agriculture, saying because the majority of farmers in the country were engaged in rain-fed agriculture, they remained vulnerable to climate change.

He, therefore, called for efforts to tackle climate change in a more proactive manner with active involvement of civil society organisations and actors, media, academia and farmers.

Prof. Simon Abugre, the Dean, School of Natural Resources of the University, underlined the need to support local c