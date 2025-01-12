University of Ghana Announces First Batch of Admissions for 2024/25 Academic Year

The University of Ghana has officially released the first batch of admissions for the 2024/25 academic year, following the recent publication of the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Prospective students eagerly awaiting the results can now check their admission status via the university’s official portal at apply.ug.edu.gh.admissions/adm. The school has urged applicants to carefully follow the provided steps to confirm their acceptance and ensure they complete any required procedures.

In a statement, the university clarified that the admissions process will be conducted in batches. As such, applicants who may not see their names on the first list are advised to remain patient, as additional lists will be released in the coming weeks.

This marks a significant moment for many students, as they transition from secondary education to the next phase of their academic journey. While the release of the first batch of admissions is a cause for celebration, it also underscores the importance of timely preparations for those still awaiting their turn. The University’s reassurance to candidates not yet admitted is aimed at alleviating any anxiety, providing a sense of security that their chances remain intact.

The release of this batch adds another layer to the anticipation and excitement surrounding higher education prospects in the region, as students look forward to embarking on their university careers.