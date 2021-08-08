University of Ghana Cooperative Credit Union launches 50th Anniversary

The University of Ghana Cooperative Credit Union at Legon (UGCCU)has launched its 50th-year anniversary celebration on its Campus.

Speaking at the Anniversary, the current Board Chairman Dr. Samuel Simpson said their Golden Jubilee would be celebrated throughout the whole year.

He said the Union was founded on August 6, 1971 by the Junior Staff members of the University in a wooden structure near the University Business School and was later relocated at different places before it got to the current new edifice.

Dr Simpson was grateful for the foresight of the forbearers and explained that the Union was currently affiliated with the national Association known as Credit Union Association of Ghana.

The Legon Credit Union has been in good standing since 1998 and in the past 50 years the Union achieved some successes and is the largest Credit Union in Ghana in terms of Assets totalling over GHHC 108 Million, while Savings stood at GHC 100 Million and Loans also clocked GHC 90 Million Adding that Membership stood at 8,000 with 35 affiliated Institutions across the country.

The Legon Union also collected several awards due to the dedication and hardwork embraced by both past and present board members.

The Union also encountered some challenges in the area of governance and tried using the latest information technology to serve members of the union better.

The union is thriving, cultivating and sustaining a unique winning organizational culture through to establishing systems and structures in fostering individual theme work. They are also striving hard to be a model of excellence for Credit Unions in Africa.

Dr. Samuel Simpson thanked all the predecessors and the prestigious Credit Union.

Madam Victoria Akweley Cudjoe, a former Board Chairperson cut the 50th Anniversary Cake to grace the occasion.

Another Board Chairman, Professor Peter Quartey assisted in unveiling the 50th Anniversary Cloth which was printed in two colours, yellow and blue.

In conformity with the COVID-19 protocols, only a few selected members were invited at the launch of the anniversary celebration