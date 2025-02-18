University of Ghana Denies Mismanagement of Graduation Fees Amid Medallion Delay Controversy

The University of Ghana has firmly rejected recent media reports alleging it collected over GH₵11 million in graduation fees without distributing commemorative medallions and scroll holders to graduates, calling the claims “inaccurate” and “misleading.”

The rebuttal follows a story by JoyNews, amplified by Joy 99.7 FM, which accused the institution of failing to deliver the items despite charging students GH₵500 each.

In a February 17, 2025 statement, the university’s Public Affairs Directorate clarified that the graduation fee—paid by 15,776 students—covers gown rentals, administrative costs, a branded souvenir, and a publication for the congregation ceremony. The total revenue, if fully collected, would amount to GH₵7,888,000, sharply contradicting the GH₵11 million figure cited in the reports.

Officials acknowledged that medallions and scroll holders were not distributed during the ceremonies but attributed the delay to procurement challenges. A February 10 notice had already informed graduates of the holdup, promising delivery “once logistical issues are resolved.” The university emphasized that the missing items were not tied to the graduation fee but were intended as complimentary keepsakes.

The statement criticized JoyNews for publishing what it termed a “sensationalized narrative” without verifying facts, urging the public to disregard the “erroneous” claims. “Such reporting undermines the integrity of the institution and causes unnecessary alarm,” the university added, directing stakeholders to rely on official channels for updates.

The dispute highlights heightened scrutiny of financial transparency in Ghana’s public institutions, particularly as families grapple with rising education costs. While the university maintains its fees are justified, critics argue the controversy underscores a need for clearer communication—and accountability—around how student funds are allocated.

No response has been issued by JoyNews at the time of publication.