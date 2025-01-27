University of Ghana Faces Backlash Over 20% Hall Fee Increase for 2024/2025 Academic Year

The University of Ghana’s decision to raise traditional hall fees by 20% for the upcoming 2024/2025 academic year has sparked widespread criticism from students and parents.

The increase, which brings the Residential Facility User Fees (RFUF) for popular halls like Volta, Commonwealth, Mensah Sarbah, and Legon to GH₵3,000 annually, has triggered mixed reactions amid the country’s ongoing economic difficulties.

The university justifies the hike, explaining that the funds will help cover rising utility costs, facility renovations, and ongoing maintenance. Dr. Margaret Amankwah-Poku, Chair of the Committee of Heads of Halls, provided additional clarity, stating that 70% of the fees collected go directly to the halls, while 30% is allocated to the university. “Each student is paying GH₵9 per day and GH₵65 a week. We have to clean washrooms, maintain the facilities, and provide for students’ welfare,” Dr. Amankwah-Poku explained. She further stressed that, even with the increase, the current funds were insufficient to fully cover operational expenses. “We even solicit donations and sponsorships for support,” she admitted, urging both parents and students to bear with the university as it strives to ensure a comfortable living environment for all students.

However, the timing of the fee increase has drawn ire from many, with numerous students and parents criticizing the university for burdening them further during a challenging economic period. One parent, speaking to Channel One News, expressed frustration: “Things are expensive, and money is already a problem. Even the previous fees were manageable, but this increment worsens the situation.” Others, however, have shown more understanding. “This is my first time experiencing this. Considering how the cost of everything has risen, I think the increment is normal,” said another parent.

For students, the hike adds to the already heavy financial pressures of tuition fees, textbooks, and daily expenses. While the university insists that the increase is necessary to maintain facilities and create a conducive living environment, critics argue that the burden should not fall solely on students and their families. Some suggest the institution should explore alternative sources of funding or seek greater transparency regarding how the fees are allocated, which could help build trust and alleviate concerns.

As the controversy over the fee increase continues to unfold, it sheds light on the larger issue of affordability within Ghana’s tertiary education system. While the university maintains that the fee adjustment is vital to sustaining its operations, the challenge remains for authorities to strike a balance between ensuring financial sustainability and maintaining access to higher education for students. With the new academic year fast approaching, the University of Ghana faces increasing pressure to address these concerns, engage with stakeholders, and ensure that its decisions align with the realities that students and their families are facing. Whether this dialogue will lead to a resolution remains to be seen.