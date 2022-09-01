University of Ghana launches 75th anniversary

The University of Ghana has launched its 75th anniversary celebrations ahead of the climax next year, 2023.

The launch commences a year-long preparations to commemorate the anniversary including community outreaches, alumni homecoming and games.

The anniversary is on the theme, “Nurturing Resilience: Adopting Technology, Embracing Humanism.”

Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice Chancellor of the University, said the anniversary offered an opportunity for the University Community to celebrate its gains and reflect on its future.

She noted that the University had become a premium centre of excellence in the provision of tertiary education in the country and the African sub-region since its establishment.

Prof. Amfo said the University had earned this feat due to the hard work and commitment of its stakeholders, including the teaching staff and the student body.

“We are excited about what the future presents us as an institution and we are fully embracing new methods of teaching and learning, especially in the use of technology,” she reiterated.

Mrs Elsie Addo Awadzi, Second Deputy Governor, Bank of Ghana, called on the University to structure its course offerings to meet today and future challenges.

Mrs Awadzi, who was a guest of honour, asked the University to employ the use of technology to aid teaching and learning in the advent of challenges.

“We need a strong ethical and moral foundation for the university, one that instils in students a sense of personal responsibility to advance the public interest and the common good.”

“We also need to promote a stronger sense of community though active engagement and inclusion of all key stakeholder groups in shaping the future of our university,” she added.

The University of Ghana was founded by Ordinance in August 11, 1948 as the University College of the Gold Coast to provide and promote university education, learning and research.

The launch was graced by Madam Frema Osei Opare, Chief of Staff; Mrs Mary Chinery-Hesse, Chancellor; Justice Sophia Akuffo, Chairperson of the University Council and Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education.