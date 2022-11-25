University of Ghana: Mensah Sarbah Hall Installs new Hall Master

Professor Ernest Aryeetey, former Vice chancellor of the University of Ghana, Legon has called on students to create positive networks and forge sustainable bonds that will help them transform their future lives.

He said education was not just about reading to pass examinations and score grades, it is also about learning new things and creating positive sustainable relationships that would shape the individual.

Prof. Aryeetey was speaking at the installation of Dr Roger Ayimbillah Atinga ,a former Tutor, as the 20th Hall Master of the Mensah Sarbah Hall at Legon on Friday.

Prof. Aryeetey urged students to have innovative entrepreneurial mindset to set them apart from their contemporaries.

He said unemployment increased every year and it was time for latest brands to emerge, adding that Ghana is an ICT driving age and geopolitical barriers cannot slow us down.

The former Vice Chancellor noted that Ghana has dynamic young minds at her disposal stressing that those with the potential to change the world must first condition and recondition themselves to believe in their abilities in innovative entrepreneurship to market Ghana globally.

‘We have students with dynamic ideas that need to be given daily support and encouragement,’ he said, adding that they are venture capitalists and must take advantage especially when the concepts can generate profit.

Prof. Aryeetey expressed the hope that Dr Atinga would continue the decent work of his predecessors to enable the Hall to grow from strength to strength.

Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice Chancellor of the University commended the various halls for their immense contributions towards the development of the University as a whole.

She called on the other executives to offer Dr Atinga the necessary support in his role to steer the affairs of the Hall to a greater height.

Dr Atinga, who is also an academic entrepreneur, on his part thanked the executives for the confidence reposed in him and asked for the support of all to enable him to deliver.

He encouraged students to take risk and explore in the entrepreneurial space saying

Ghanaian students must embrace the research methods taught in school to find ways and means to understand what customers want, who their customers are and how to reach them.

All the executives, including the Senior Common Room President, Mr Godfred Amoah, Albert Seth Francis Nyonyo, President of the Alumni Association, pledged their support to work with the newly installed Hall Master.