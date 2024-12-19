University of Ghana NDC Lecturers Congratulate President-elect John Dramani Mahama

Members of the University of Ghana branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Lecturers Caucus have congratulated President-elect John Dramani Mahama on his victory in the 2024 elections.

In a statement issued, the lecturers emphasized that Mahama’s victory comes at a pivotal moment in the country’s development, particularly in the tertiary education sector.

The lecturers highlighted the numerous challenges facing Ghana’s educational landscape, such as infrastructure deficits, insufficient research funding, and the urgent need for curriculum modernization. They emphasized that these issues require visionary leadership and strategic intervention, qualities they believe Mahama possesses.

The statement praised Mahama’s previous record in educational development, noting his understanding of the sector’s challenges and his commitment to revitalizing the nation’s educational infrastructure. They expressed optimism about the future, stating that Mahama’s plans align with the goals of academic institutions to promote excellence and address the sector’s pressing needs.

We, the members of the NDC Lecturers Caucus, University of Ghana, wish to warmly extend our heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, Her Excellency Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, and the National Democratic Congress on the historic victory in the 2024 general elections. Your triumph represents not merely an electoral success but a resounding affirmation of Ghana’s democratic maturity and the citizenry’s aspiration for transformative leadership.

As scholars and educators dedicated to nurturing Ghana’s intellectual capital, we have observed with keen interest your campaign’s emphasis on educational reform, technological advancement, and research development. Your commitment to revitalizing Ghana’s educational infrastructure and fostering an environment conducive to academic excellence resonates deeply with the missions of our educational institutions.

Your victory comes at a crucial juncture in our nation’s trajectory. The challenges confronting Ghana’s tertiary education sector – from infrastructure deficits to research funding constraints and the imperative of curriculum modernization – require visionary leadership and strategic intervention. Your demonstrated understanding of these challenges, coupled with your administration’s previous track record in educational development, engenders considerable optimism within our academic community.

We are particularly encouraged by your manifesto’s commitment to:

Strengthening the linkages between academia and industry

Enhancing research funding and infrastructure

Improving conditions of service for academic staff

Expanding access to quality tertiary education

Promoting STEM education and digital literacy

Supporting international academic collaborations

We are particularly elated by the election of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as Vice president-Elect of Ghana. Her elevation to this esteemed office is not only a testament to her distinguished academic career and public service record but also a profound recognition of the invaluable contribution of academia to national development. As a former Vice-Chancellor and Minister of Education, Professor Opoku-Agyemang embodies the bridge between academic excellence and public service. Her presence in the incoming administration strengthens our confidence in the prioritization of educational advancement and intellectual rigor in governance.

We also extend our congratulations to all newly elected Members of Parliament across the political divide. The diversity of expertise and experience represented in the incoming legislature augurs well for robust policy dialogue and legislative oversight. We look forward to constructive engagement with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education and other relevant committees in advancing the cause of higher education in Ghana.

As custodians of knowledge and shapers of tomorrow’s leaders, we stand ready to contribute our expertise to your administration’s developmental agenda. We are convinced that our nation’s educational institutions, with their rich repository of research, multidisciplinary expertise, and human capital, are positioned to partner with your government in addressing Ghana’s developmental challenges through evidence-based policy formulation and implementation.

We wish to acknowledge the overwhelming support and trust the people of Ghana repose you, John Mahama, and the National Democratic Congress during the 2024 elections, which stands as a profound testament to your unwavering desire for transformative leadership and good governance. We acknowledge with deep humility the magnitude of responsibility that comes with this mandate, particularly given the severe socioeconomic challenges our nation currently faces—from the unprecedented levels of public debt to the erosion of public institutions, widespread unemployment, and the deterioration of our national currency. The outcome of the election is a testimony of our collective resilience in the face of these difficulties, and our determination to chart a new course for our beloved nation, and this is a manifestation of the indomitable spirit that defines us as a people.

As His Excellency John Mahama and Her Excellency Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman prepare to assume the responsibilities of governance, we earnestly solicit continued support and active participation of all citizens in the crucial task of national reconstruction. Our collective vigilance and cooperation as citizens will be instrumental in the government’s efforts to recover misappropriated state assets and restore fiscal discipline to our public finance management. We are acutely aware that the fulfillment of the campaign promises—from job creation to economic stabilization, from educational reform to healthcare improvement—requires not just governmental action but a renewed social contract between leadership and citizenry. Together, we can and will rebuild our nation’s foundations, restore hope to our youth, and rekindle the promise of Ghana’s destiny as a beacon of prosperity and good governance in Africa.

Mr. President-Elect, we appreciate your recognition of academia’s role in national development and your commitment to fostering an enabling environment for intellectual discourse and academic freedom. These principles are fundamental to nurturing a knowledge-based economy and fostering innovation-driven development.

As you prepare to assume the mantle of leadership again, be assured of our readiness to engage constructively with your administration in advancing Ghana’s educational agenda. We believe that through collaborative effort and shared commitment to excellence, we can elevate Ghana’s educational system to compete favorably on the global stage.

Your victory presents an opportunity to reconstruct and reimagine Ghana’s educational landscape. We trust that under your leadership, the sanctity of academic freedom will be preserved, research will be adequately resourced, and our institutions will be strengthened to deliver world-class education to our youth.

Please accept our warmest congratulations and best wishes as you prepare to lead our nation. We look forward to a productive partnership in service of Ghana’s educational advancement and national development.

Yours sincerely,

Signed:

NDC Lecturers Caucus, University of Ghana