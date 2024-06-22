University of Ghana Pro Vice-Chancellor and Student’s SRC Embrace MTN FA Cup

In a ceremonial event held on Thursday at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, the Pro Vice-Chancellor (ASA) of the University of Ghana, Professor Gordon A.

Awandare, warmly received the MTN FA Cup Trophy from the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Kurt Okraku. The event was graced by student representatives, hall masters, and other dignitaries.

Prof. Awandare expressed his delight in being associated with the MTN FA Cup, a premier football competition involving 112 clubs across division two, division one, and premier leagues. He highlighted the university’s significant contributions to sports, particularly its efforts in ensuring top-notch facilities for the 13th African Games. Prof. Awandare emphasized the institution’s commitment to maintaining and supporting these prestigious facilities.

Mr. Kurt Okraku thanked the university community for their support and willingness to host the finals of the 2024 MTN FA Cup. The eagerly anticipated match, dubbed the ‘Bono Derby,’ will feature two clubs from the Bono Region, Nsoatreman and Bofoakwa Tano. The match is scheduled for Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 6 PM, and will be broadcast live on StarTimes.

“The University boasts the best football facility in the country, making it a fitting location for this prestigious event. Moreover, with a large youth population within the University community, it is the ideal venue to create an amazing football atmosphere,” stated Mr. Okraku. He further emphasized that the partnership between MTN and the GFA aims to bring football closer to the students and the youth at large, leveraging the university’s excellent sports infrastructure.

A representative from MTN assured attendees that there would be numerous giveaways and activations at strategic points within the university to build excitement for the game. The winning team of the MTN FA Cup will earn the honor of representing Ghana at the African Confederation Cup Competition.

The event underscored the collaborative spirit between the University of Ghana, the GFA, and MTN in promoting sports and creating vibrant community engagements through football.